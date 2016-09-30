San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Nick Noonan, designated for assignment by the Padres on Sept. 21, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. Noonan, 27, went 3-for-18 (.167) with one RBI in seven games with San Diego this season. In 99 games for Triple-A El Paso, he batted .301/.338/.427 with five homers and 43 RBIs.

RHP Jarred Cosart is still waiting for results regarding the bone chips in his right elbow. Cosart won't pitch again this season.

3B Yangervis Solarte should be starting at third base next year for the Padres, as manager Andy Green said that is one of the few spots on the field that is set. "He's been our go-to guy, and he has just been outstanding, especially considering everything he has been through," Green said. Most of the other positions are open as the Padres welcome an influx of young talent. Solarte extended his hitting streak to 13 games on Wednesday, the longest by a Padre this season.

SS Luis Sardinas, who has hit better than expected, is going to forgo winter ball. Manager Andy Green said the plan is for Sardinas to add weight and get stronger for next season. Right now, he is the Padres' top option at shortstop.

RHP Luis Perdomo will have a chance at earning a rotation spot next season, Padres manager Andy Green said. "He is definitely staying in the mix," Green said. "He has done everything that we have asked of him." Perdomo (9-10, 5.71 ERA) earned the win over the Dodgers on Wednesday despite allowing five runs on seven hits in five-plus innings.