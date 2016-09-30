San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Tyson Ross, who hasn't pitched since Opening Day, played catch before the Thursday game. Manager Andy Green said Ross and the club are close to a decision on how to handle the pitcher's sore shoulder. Green said surgery remains an option.

1B Wil Myers proved this year that Petco Park isn't just a pitcher's venue. Myers hit .306 (93-for-304) at Petco with a franchise-high 18 homers. He added 20 doubles, three triples and 58 RBIs at home.

RHP Jarred Cosart continues to have tests done regarding bone chips in his right elbow. Cosart won't pitch again this year, and he could be headed for offseason surgery.

3B Yangervis Solarte extended his hitting streak to a career-long 14 games. It is the longest streak by a Padre this season. Matt Kemp had a 15-gamer last year. Solarte figures to be the Padres' starting third baseman next year even though the team is expected to undergo a makeover.