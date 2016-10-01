San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Carlos Asuaje needs to get bigger and stronger in the offseason, Padres manager Andy Green said of the 5-foot-9, 160-pound second baseman. "It will be a challenge for his body type to do that," Green said. "I think he can. He's willing to work. He's wired right. He's never going to be Hunter Renfro, but he can be 12 to 15 pounds bigger than he is right now, so he can hold up over a 600 at-bat season and give you the strength to play the game at this level. You can't be deceived by the small package. He can drive the baseball."

INF Ryan Schimpf hit a homer off the bottom of the center-field video board Friday night that was estimated at 469 feet. This was the longest homer by a Padre since Cameron Maybin on July 2, 2012 at the Diamondbacks (estimated at 485 feet). Six of his 20 homers have been against the Diamondbacks, including four in his last three games in Phoenix.

OF Hunter Renfroe has the potential to be "an incredibly dynamic player" if he learns to stay away from pitches outside the strike zone, Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's going to get his walks not by being passive but by scaring people out of the strike zone with his power. We want him to stay in the zone. Defensively, there's room for improvement. He's going to rely heavily on his arm, but I think there are things he can do fundamentally better as he moves forward. He's embraced it. That's what you want to hear."

INF Luis Sardinas will take a break from winter baseball, which he has played in three past off-seasons, Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's had a lot of baseball experience at that level," Green said. At this point, Sardinas needs to concentrate on strength and agility.