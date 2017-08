C/OF Christian Bethancourt threw a bullpen session before the game and the Padres are looking at the possibility of using Bethancourt on both sides of the ball. "We're flirting with the idea of this guy being a very intriguing 25th man who can catch, can play the outfield and can pitch," Green said. "We'll run as far down that road as his arm allows us to." Bethancourt threw 96 mph in a relief appearance in Seattle on May 31.