San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Ryan Schimpf hit a solo home run off LHP Clayton Kershaw in the seventh inning of the opener at Dodger Stadium on Monday. Schimpf, who went 2-for-4, managed one of San Diego's two hits off Kershaw.

RHP Miguel Diaz pitched a scoreless inning in his major league debut Monday in the opener at Dodger Stadium. "I thought for me that was the highlight of the day. His stuff was electric," manager Andy Green said.

RHP Christian Bethancourt relieved RHP Jhoylys Chacin in the fourth inning and uncorked a pair of wild pitches, leading to two runs for the Dodgers. Bethancourt, who also performs as a catcher and outfielder, allowed three runs on three hits with two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He sustained some cuts on his leg after a collision at the plate, but manager Andy Green said Bethancourt was fine.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0-1) had a forgettable Opening Day. Chacin was tagged for nine runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts on Monday in a rout by the Dodgers. Chacin also hit a batter. "He didn't really command the off-speed stuff, which is kind of his bread and butter," manager Andy Green said. "Either you're looking at his slider, which is a pitch he's always relied very, very heavily on, and it wasn't biting like it normally does. He couldn't effectively throw the off-speed (stuff) when he's behind in the count, too."