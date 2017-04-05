San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot is getting his feet wet in the majors, tackling one task at a time. "When he gets that plate discipline he is going to take huge strides," manager Andy Green said. Margot, along with LF Travis Jankowski, gives the Padres one of the speediest outfields in the majors. "A Jankowski,-Margo race would be fun to watch," Green said. "I know Jankowski's hair would be flying more."

RHP Miguel Diaz, one of the Padres' three Rule 5 players, opened some eyes with his 1 1/3-inning stint on Monday in which he didn't allow a baserunner and struck out a batter. "He was throwing a 95 mph fastball," manager Andy Green said. "We saw the changeup, saw the slider. It was big-league stuff and we are excited about his future, and he is going to get the opportunity to pitch for us."

RHP Carter Capps threw an inning against live hitters. Capps missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has started the season on the disabled list. The Padres hope he regains his 2015 form. In 30 appearances for the Miami Marlins, he had a 1.16 ERA and won his lone decision. "He threw the ball well," manager Andy Green said. "It was coming out hot. His arm looked healthy."

RHP Jarred Cosart continues to make his transition from starter to reliever. "He still has to acclimate down there," manager Andy Green said. "Coming out from the 'pen is new for him, and it might take him a little time. But the arm is live and his stuff plays out of the 'pen."