San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Keith Hessler cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. Hessler lost out in a numbers game, with the Padres having four southpaw relievers.

RHP Cesar Vargas cleared waivers and was sent to Double-A San Antonio. Vargas was competing for a spot in the rotation early in camp, then fell behind others.

LHP Brad Hand finished off the game with a clean ninth inning. But it's still believed that Brandon Maurer will be the closer. "It really wasn't a save situation, so there really isn't too much to read into that," manager Andy Green said. "They had a fistful of really good left-handed bats on the bench and I'm not inclined to want to see them."

C Austin Hedges had a big part in Clayton Richard's eight-inning gem in Tuesday's victory. Hedges proved again why he is so valuable behind the plate. "The ownership he takes over the game plan and his desire to put the pitcher in a position to succeed is very, very strong," manager Andy Green said. "His targets were low, where they needed to be all day for him, and his game-calling was outstanding and he blocked the pitchers he had to block."

C Hector Sanchez will get his first start of the year on Thursday afternoon. Austin Hedges, who is hitless on the season, caught the first three games. "That's almost regardless of what Hedges does," manager Andy Green said about getting Sanchez the start.

RHP Carter Capps, who started the year on the disabled list, will throw a bullpen session on Thursday and then a simulated inning on Saturday at Petco Park. Capps missed last year after Tommy John surgery. He could be bound for Class A Lake Elsinore for an outing if all goes well on Saturday.

LHP Christian Friedrich, who started the season on the disabled list with a lat strain, now has an elbow problem. "The shoulder or lat feels good but he has some issues regarding the elbow," manager Andy Green said. "But they don't think it is anywhere near the ligament." Friedrich will be examined this weekend in San Diego.