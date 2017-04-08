San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Jabari Blash had his contract purchased from Triple-A El Paso. Blash nearly made the club out of camp after hitting seven home runs in the spring. Blash is expected to start on Saturday.

C Luis Torrens, one of the team's three Rule 5 players, wasn't expect to play much early in the season. But with Hector Sanchez out with concussion symptoms, manager Andy Green said Torrens will get some starts when Austin Hedges needs a rest.

C Hector Sanchez was placed on the seven-day disabled list with concussion symptoms. Sanchez took a foul tip off the mask inThursday's game against the Dodgers. Sanchez initially stayed in the game but Christian Bethancourt, a former catcher on the mound, could see that something wasn't right. Bethancourt signaled for trainers to check on his batterymate who has had a history of concussions.

OF Alex Dickerson was transferred to the 60-day disabled list, a concession to his balky back. Dickerson was to be a big part of the Padres' young outfield this year. He was to play left field on the occasions that Travis Jankowski played center field in place of rookie Manuel Margot.

RHP Edwin Jackson was signed to a minor-league contract and sent to extended spring training. The 33-year old Jackson has a 93-114 career record and a 4.65 ERA. If he pitches for the Orioles this point, it will be Jackson's 11th team since making his major league debut in Sept. 2003 with the Los Angeles Dodgers.