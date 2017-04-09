San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and a run scored Saturday. In his first nine games at Petco Park, Margot is 12-for-31 with five doubles, a triple, two homers, two steals and five RBIs.

SS Allen Cordoba, 21, one of three Rule 5 players on the Padres' 25-man roster, singled off Madison Bumgarner in the second inning for his first Major League hit. Before the game, Green joked about pitting Cordoba against Bumgarner in his first Major League start: "Part of the thought process of putting a young guy like Allen Cordoba in there today ... Cordoba doesn't know any better, just swing the bat and go play," Green said. "I hope the fact that Bumgarner doesn't know Allen Cordoba at all plays in our favor a little bit."

RHP Carter Capps, who is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in March of 2016, pitched a simulated inning Saturday afternoon and could be headed for a rehab assignment. "He'll be here tomorrow and play catch here Monday," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I expect he'll go to Lake Elsinore Tuesday. Depending on the pitches he throws Tuesday, he'll probably throw Thursday or Friday again in Lake Elsinore. Then we'll decide if he pitches at Lake Elsinore again or moves up to Triple-A."

RHP Jhoulys Chacin actually made his second start of the year at his new Petco Park home Saturday night. Chacin started a game in San Diego while with Venezuela's World Baseball Classic team. The Giants were 3-for-23 against Chacin Saturday night and own a .213 career batting average against Chacin.