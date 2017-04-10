San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer against Johnny Cueto Sunday. Coming into the game, Myers was 1-for-16 (.063) against Cueto in his career.

RHP Jarred Cosart will make Trevor Cahill's scheduled start Monday night against the Rockies at Coors Field. Cosart started nine games for the Padres last season after being acquired from Miami in a July 29 trade and was 0-3 with a 6.03 earned run average. He had been in the Padres bullpen this season and allowed two runs on a hit and three walks in two-thirds of an inning in his only appearance.

3B Yangervis Solarte was 3-for-4 Sunday with his second homer. He is off to a 10-for-27 start with two doubles and two homers for eight RBIs in seven games. Solarte has hit safely in five of the Padres' seven games this season with three multi-hit games.

RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with RHP Zach Lee promoted from Triple-A El Paso to take his spot. . Cahill was scheduled to start Monday against the Rockies in Colorado. In his first outing last Thursday against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, Cahill allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.