San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Bauman, who made his major league debut with 11 relief appearances for the Padres last year, began the season on the disabled list with a sore shoulder and is enduring a slow recovery. Manager Andy Green said, "He's started to throw, but very lightly. He was throwing 30-foot rainbow throws and didn't feel perfect, so we're hopeful he gets back. He had an outstanding spring training (2.25 ERA in four games with no walks and seven strikeouts in four innings). He threw the ball very well for us. I was excited about factoring him into our bullpen. But he'll be a depth guy at some point in time when he gets back."

C Luis Torrens made his first major league start and went 0-for-2 with a walk before being lifted from the Monday game at Colorado in the eighth inning. He appeared in two previous games as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-1 in each game. The Padres acquired Torrens from the Reds for a player to be named later after he was selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Yankees. Torrens, who turns 21 on May 2, played last year at short-season Class A Staten Island and low Class A Charleston. As he did with infielder Allen Cordoba, another Rule 5 selection, Padres manager Andy Green did not tell Torrens on Sunday that he would start the next day. "Figured it'd probably keep them sleepless all night."

1B Wil Myers became the second Padre ever to hit for the cycle, completing the feat with an eighth-inning triple Monday at Colorado.

C Austin Hedges entered the Monday game as a defensive replacement in the eighth. He grounded to third and extended his hitless streak to start the season to 0-for-19.

C Hector Sanchez, on the seven-day concussion disabled list since Friday, is feeling "really good," manager Andy Green said. "We're getting really positive reports and he's moving toward coming back on time. I'm probably going to be inclined to slow it down a day or two from my perspective, but as he increases activity, we'll get a good idea of how his body is responding, how his head's feeling." Sanchez hit in the batting cage Monday, and Green said Sanchez's activity would increase in the next few days.

RHP Carter Capps (right elbow) was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with high Class A Lake Elsinore and throw one inning. He is coming back from Tommy John surgery performed March 8, 2016, while he was with Miami. The Padres acquired him July 29 from the Marlins in the deal that sent RHP Andrew Cashner to Miami.