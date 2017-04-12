RHP Zach Lee will start Wednesday in place of Luis Perdomo. Lee was recalled Sunday from Triple-A El Paso, one day before he was scheduled to make his first start for that club. Lee made his first start in the majors for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his major league debut July 25, 2015, at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

1B Wil Myers tripled in the fourth inning, giving him triples in consecutive games for the first time in his career. He had been a triple shy of the cycle seven times before Monday, when he tripled in the eighth to accomplish that feat. Myers joined Matt Kemp as the only Padres to hit for the cycle; Kemp also did it at Coors Field on Aug. 14, 2015. According to Elias Sports Bureau, between the cycles by Kemp and Myers, the Padres played 214 games and a Padres player had fallen one hit shy of the cycle 23 times, including 22 missing the triple. In all, a Padre has fallen shy of a cycle 384 times, including 280 times missing the triple.

RHP Carter Capps (right elbow) pitched one hitless inning for Class A Lake Elsinore as he began a rehab assignment Tuesday. He threw 11 pitches, five strikes, with one walk and one strikeout. Capps is coming back from Tommy John surgery March 8, 2016, while he was with Miami before the Padres acquired him July 29 from the Marlins in the deal that sent pitcher Andrew Cashner to Miami.

RHP Trevor Cahill (back strain) threw from up to 90 feet and had no issues. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Thursday, making him eligible to be activated April 16. Manager Andy Green said, "Assuming he keeps throwing better, we'll keep ratcheting up the pace for him. If he's ready to go, he'll take his start (April 16 at Atlanta). If not, we'll probably use (Jarred) Cosart again." Cosart threw four scoreless innings and 70 pitches Monday in place of Cahill.

RHP Luis Perdomo was scheduled to start Wednesday but instead will be placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to April 8) with right shoulder inflammation. Manager Andy Green said the injury was not severe and the roster move was more precautionary. "It's hard to put a timetable on something like this," Green said. "We're very hopeful he doesn't miss many starts." Green said Perdomo "had a little bit of something he wasn't talking about after his last outing in spring training. He made us aware after his bullpen session two days ago."