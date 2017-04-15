OF Jabari Blash was optioned back to Triple-A El Paso on Friday after going 0-for-8 in four games with the Padres. Blash had his contract selected from El Paso on April 7 when C Hector Sanchez went on the seven-day disabled list with a concussion.

C Hector Sanchez was reinstated from the seven-day disabled list on Friday on the first day he was eligible after suffering a concussion when struck on the mask by a foul tip on April 6 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The backup to C Austin Hedges was 0-for-3 before leaving in the seventh inning against the Dodgers.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A on Friday after working two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks during three relief appearances for El Paso. He pitched a perfect eighth inning against the Braves, posting a strikeout. Quackenbush set career highs in wins (seven), innings pitched (59 2/3) and appearances (60) while posting a 3.92 ERA with the Padres last season.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was 2-for-2 with an RBI but took the loss as Atlanta defeated San Diego 5-2 on Friday. Chacin (1-2, 7.80 ERA) was charged with four runs in five-plus innings as he gave up eight hits, walked four and struck out three.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was 2-for-2 with an RBI but took the loss as Atlanta defeated San Diego 5-2 on Friday. Chacin (1-2, 7.80 ERA) was charged with four runs in five-plus innings as he gave up eight hits, walked four and struck out three.

LHP Clayton Richard (1-1, 2.57 ERA) tries for his first victory against the Braves as he faces them Saturday in Atlanta. He blanked the Dodgers in Los Angeles on five hits in eight innings to win his first start but allowed five runs (four earned) in six innings while losing to San Francisco at home last Sunday. Richard is 0-5 with a 6.91 ERA in eight games (five starts) against the Braves.