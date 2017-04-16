C Austin Hedges' third hit of the season was his first home run as he followed a blast by RF Hunter Renfoe with a homer in the second inning Saturday against the Braves off RHP R.A. Dickey. Hedges came into the game batting .065, but also had a double in the sixth inning against the knuckleball pitcher.

RHP Trevor Cahill (0-1, 3.18 ERA) is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list and start for the Padres in Atlanta on Sunday. He missed just one start after experiencing lower back soreness following a loss to the Dodgers in Los Angeles on April 5 in which he gave up three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings. Cahill is 0-3 with an 8.47 ERA in three starts and two relief appearances against Atlanta.

LHP Clayton Richard (1-3, 3.60 ERA) dropped to 0-6 for his career against the Braves with a 4-2 loss in Atlanta on Saturday. He was able to keep the ball on the ground with his sinker until allowing back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning. Richard allowed nine hits and four runs in six innings, recording 14 outs on the ground.

RHP Luis Perdomo, on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation, could return after missing just two starts. He was put on the DL on Tuesday retroactive to April 9 after starting the Padres' home opener on April 7 and giving up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. "He threw up to 120 feet (on Saturday) and we're optimist that he is going to get on the mound in a day or two," manager Andy Green said. "Hopefully he'll be ready not too much after the 10 days."