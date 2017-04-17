San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Ryan Schimpf homered in the second inning Sunday for the only run off RHP Bartolo Colon in a loss to the Braves, and also drew two walks in the game. For the season, Schimpf has three homers, two singles and 13 walks. He is batting .152, but has a .375 on-base average.

RHP Carter Capps, coming off Tommy John surgery, had his minor league rehab assignment moved from high Class-A Lake Elsinore to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. The hard-throwing reliever made two rehab appearances in the California League, striking out two and walking two over two innings.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush, who was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, was optioned back to El Paso on Sunday when RHP Trevor Cahill was activated from the 10-day disabled list to start against the Braves. Quackenbush pitched a perfect eighth inning in the series opener at Atlanta, striking out one.

RHP Trevor Cahill (0-2, 4.76 ERA) had faced the minimum number of batters until allowing his first hit with one out in the fifth inning, but ended up giving up four runs over 5 2/3 innings on Sunday in a loss to the Braves. Just off the 10-day disabled list, Cahill allowed four hits, walked three and struck out eight. His three wild pitches in the fifth tied the Padres record for an inning.