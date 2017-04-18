San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Allen Cordoba collected his first career home run and RBI on Monday. The rookie hit a pinch-hit solo shot against Atlanta LHP Jaime Garcia in the seventh inning. It was the first pinch-hit homer for the Padres this season.

1B Wil Myers extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning on Monday. He finished 2-for-5 and is batting .437 (14-for-32) during the streak, which began on April 9.

C Austin Hedges was 2-for-3 with a home run Monday. He hit two homers in the Atlanta series. After going 0-for-23 to start the season, Hedges has hit in four straight; he was 6-for-15 (.400) with two homers against the Braves.

RHP Jarred Cosart will make his second start on Tuesday when the Padres open a three-game home series with Arizona. Cosart threw four scoreless innings against Colorado in his previous start on April 10. He is 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA in two career starts against Arizona, with 15 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.

INF Luis Sardinas received his second start of the season, playing shortstop and hitting seventh Monday. He went 1-for-3, walked and stole a base. Sardinas made his other start at third base.

RHP Jered Weaver pitched six innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits, with three strikeouts Mondat in his first career appearance against Atlanta. The only team he has never faced is the Los Angeles Angels, his former team. Sun Trust Park became the 31st park in which he has pitched.