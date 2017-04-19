San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-out RBI single in the third inning Tuesday. Myers was 1-for-4 Tuesday and is 15-for-36 during the streak with three doubles, two triples and two homers for seven RBIs. But he is just 6-for-21 in the last five games of the streak with seven strikeouts.

RHP Jarred Cosart left Tuesday's start with a strained right hamstring and is questionable for his next start scheduled for Sunday. Cosart, who pitched four scoreless innings in his first start of the season April 10 in Colorado, retired the first 10 Diamondbacks he faced Tuesday, but he felt the hamstring getting tighter as the fourth inning progressed and left with the game tied at 1-1 and the bases loaded. Two of those runners scored on an error, giving Cosart the loss. "It's pretty sore," Cosart said after the game of the injury.

RHP Luis Perdomo could get the Sunday start if RHP Jarred Cosart is unavailable. Perdomo has been on the disabled list since April 8 with posterior shoulder inflammation. He will throw an extended bullpen session Wednesday and if all goes well, he could return from the 10-day disabled list without needing a rehab assignment.