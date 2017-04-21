San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers homered in his first at-bat Thursday night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. That is one game shy of the longest streak of his career. Myers is hitting .429 (18-for-42) during the streak with three doubles, two triples and three of his four homers. But he is 9-for-27 (.333) with a double and homer over the past seven games of the streak.

C Austin Hedges hit his third homer of the season Thursday. Since starting the season 0-for-24, Hedges is 8-for-23 with two doubles and three homers. All of his home runs have come in the past five games. Hedges gave the Padres a scare Thursday night when he went down after being hit in the head by the elbow of Arizona's Chris Iannetta as the catcher was scoring in the second.

RHP Clayton Richard is 5-5 with a 2.80 ERA in 80 1/3 innings over 15 games (13 starts) since returning to the Padres on Aug. 6. He has worked at least six innings in all four of his starts this season and in nine of his last 12. He had a season-high eight strikeouts Thursday without issuing a walk and has 26 strikeouts against seven walks this season.

RHP Luis Perdomo will come off the disabled list to start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series with Miami that ends a six-game homestand. Perdomo had been out with posterior shoulder inflammation since April 9. He threw more than 50 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday. He'll move into the rotation position held by Jarred Cosart before the right-hander went on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.