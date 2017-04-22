FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 23, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 4 months ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Wil Myers 11-game hitting streak came to an end when he was 0-for-3 with a walk Friday. However, the Padres go-ahead run did cross the plate in the seventh on Myers' double-play grounder to second. Myers hit .429 (18-for-42) during the streak.

C Austin Hedges is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with two doubles, four homers and seven RBIs over his last seven games since starting the season 0-for-24. Hedges was 1-for-4 Friday night with a three-run homer.

RF Hunter Renfroe drew his first walk of the season on his 68th plate appearance of the season in the sixth inning Friday night. Renfroe was also 2-for-3, lining out to the pitcher in his final at-bat. "It was nice to see Hunter have four really good at-bats," Padres manager Andy Green said.

SS Erick Aybar was moved into the No. 2 slot in the lineup Friday night in manager Andy Green's bid to build an offense. After going hitless in 10 straight at-bats with longer droughts of 1-for-19 and 2-for-32, Aybar went 2-for-6 with a double and a homer and drove in the decisive runs in two straight wins. Friday night he was 1-for-3 and drove in the Padres' first run with a sacrifice fly.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.