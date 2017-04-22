San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Wil Myers 11-game hitting streak came to an end when he was 0-for-3 with a walk Friday. However, the Padres go-ahead run did cross the plate in the seventh on Myers' double-play grounder to second. Myers hit .429 (18-for-42) during the streak.

C Austin Hedges is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with two doubles, four homers and seven RBIs over his last seven games since starting the season 0-for-24. Hedges was 1-for-4 Friday night with a three-run homer.

RF Hunter Renfroe drew his first walk of the season on his 68th plate appearance of the season in the sixth inning Friday night. Renfroe was also 2-for-3, lining out to the pitcher in his final at-bat. "It was nice to see Hunter have four really good at-bats," Padres manager Andy Green said.

SS Erick Aybar was moved into the No. 2 slot in the lineup Friday night in manager Andy Green's bid to build an offense. After going hitless in 10 straight at-bats with longer droughts of 1-for-19 and 2-for-32, Aybar went 2-for-6 with a double and a homer and drove in the decisive runs in two straight wins. Friday night he was 1-for-3 and drove in the Padres' first run with a sacrifice fly.