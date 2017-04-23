San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot, the Padres rookie lead-off hitter, is 8-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, two homers and a walk when opening games this season. Margot (.270) was 2-for-5 Saturday night in his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

C Austin Hedges on Saturday hit his fifth homer in a span of seven starts, becoming only the second Padres catcher to hit five home runs in a seven-game span. Terry Kennedy hit five home runs in a six-game window in 1983. Hedges was 1-for-5 Saturday and is 10-for-32 with two doubles, five homers and 11 RBIs in nine games since starting the season 0-for-24.

RHP Jered Weaver gave up two home runs in six innings Saturday night, raising his season total to seven homers in 23 innings over four starts. Weaver has a 3.91 earned run average and all 10 runs he has allowed have come on homers. On Saturday, he allowed four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over six innings. "I've got to find a way to keep the ball in the park," said Weaver, whose fastball topped out at 85-mph Saturday.

RHP Luis Perdomo will come off the disabled list Sunday for the Padres to start the finale of the three-game series against the Marlins. Perdomo has been out since his first start with posterior right shoulder inflammation. He allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings in his only start against the Giants on April 7.