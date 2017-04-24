San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot was 2-for-3 with a walk Sunday and was 6-for-12 in the three-game series against the Marlins. The rookie lead-off hitter also opened the game with a single for the Padres and is 9-for-16 with a walk in his game-opening plate appearance in the 17 games he's appeared as the Padres lead-off hitter.

RHP Zach Lee was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to make room for RHP Luis Perdomo's return. The Padres decided to send Lee out and return him to a starter's role. Lee was promoted from El Paso when Perdomo went on the disabled list and threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in his lone start. He had appeared two times out of the Padres bullpen and gave up five runs on six hits and four walks in a total of 2 2/3 innings. He had been the long man in the Padres bullpen. The Padres think he is more effective as a starter.

RHP Craig Stammen or Rule 5 RHP Miguel Diaz will take over as the Padres' long man. Both appeared Sunday. Stammen gave up hits to the only three hitters he faced, climaxing with Justin Bour's decisive three-run homer. After not allowing a run over 4 1/3 innings in his first four outings, Stammen has allowed eight runs on seven hits, including three homers, and two walks over 3 2/3 innings in his last four outings. Stammen now has a 9.00 earned run average.

1B Wil Myers was 1-for-4 Sunday, although he bounced into a double play with two-on and one-out in the fifth with a chance to pad a 3-0 Padres lead. Myers has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games. He is hitting .389 (21-for-54) during the run with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

RHP Luis Perdomo was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday morning to make his second start of the season against the Marlins. Perdomo, 23, who made the Padres in 2016 as a Rule 5 draft pick, had been sidelined since April 8 with posterior right shoulder inflammation. "There's no limits on Perdomo," Padres manager Andy Green said before the game. "He had a 50-pitch bullpen four days ago and missed only one start." Perdomo allowed three runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings. Going into the sixth, Perdomo had retired seven straight Marlins and 10 of 11. But the only three hitters he faced in the sixth reached base and eventually scored.