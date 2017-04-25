San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LF Jabari Blash was 0-for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Monday to replace Travis Jankowski on the roster, and it sounds as if the Padres may give him a long look. "We'd love to get Jabari going," manager Andy Green said. "He never has had an extensive run in the big leagues where it's like, 'Here, go play.' He's going to walk. He's going to hit the ball out of the park. He's just going to have those competitive at-bats against top-flight pitchers. This is a good way to get a look at what he brings on a daily basis." Blash, who was 0-for-8 in his first stint with the Padres this season, hit his first two minor league homers of the season over the weekend at El Paso. He was batting .226/.333/.526 with six RBIs in nine games with the Chihuahuas.

LF Allen Cordoba, a Rule 5 pick, will continue to receive playing time in the absence of OF Travis Jankowski, manager Andy Green said. "I thought he had good swings (Sunday)," Green said. "He hit two balls on the screws. Good to see. I feel good about what he's doing out there."

OF Travis Jankowski (foot) was placed on the disabled list Monday after an MRI and CT scan showed a bone bruise. He will be in a walking boot after playing through foot pain for about a week, since fouling a ball off the inside of his foot April 14 in Atlanta. "He played through it," Padres manager Andy Green said. "You could see, watching closely, he was almost on one foot. Hopefully (his DL stay) is not too terribly long."

RHP Carter Capps (Tommy John surgery in March 2016) has given up four hits and five runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings on his rehab assignment at Triple-A El Paso. "He is still working the kinks out," manager Andy Green said. "Wants to get past thinking about how he feels and his mechanics, and just wants to pitch. That's why he gets extended time in the rehab process right now. We want to see him forget about everything and just compete."

RHP Jhoulys Chacin pitched eight scoreless innings against Arizona in San Diego last Wednesday, but he gave up eight hits and seven runs in six innings during the return meeting Monday at Chase Field. "He's a guy that all the pitches have to work ... and he has the capability to do that," manager Andy Green said. "We love his spin. We love his off-speed." SS Chris Owings' grand slam homer with two outs in the sixth inning gave Arizona a 6-0 lead.