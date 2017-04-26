San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Jose Torres struck out two in a scoreless inning in relief Monday, when his fastball was consistently timed at 97 mph on the Chase Field radar gun. His ERA is 6.75 in 10 relief appearances, but he has 13 strikeouts against only one walk. "Really, really impressive for a young guy," manager Andy Green said of Torres' command. "He's got more work to do on controlling the running game. But you have to feel good about how he is throwing the baseball."

3B Cory Spangenberg was 1-for-5 with a single in his first game of the season after being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. "We expect 'Spangy' to play on a pretty consistent basis while he is here," manager Andy Green said. Spangenberg and 3B Ryan Schimpf also may work in the outfield, Green said, and Spangenberg moved to left field in the eighth inning. Spangenberg was slashing .348/.403/.470 with one homer, seven RBIs and three stolen bases in 17 games at El Paso. "Slashes, bunts, runs, plays good defense -- there are a lot of things we miss when he is not here," Green said. Spangenberg hit .271 with four homers, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 108 games his rookie season in 2015.

C/RHP Christian Bethancourt cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso. "We thought looking at him as a pitcher, the best way for him to develop was to get consistent innings under his best, which was proving difficult up here," manager Andy Green said. "Learning to pitch in the major leagues is borderline impossible." Bethancourt, who began a conversion to the mound last year, gave up six hits and nine runs (six earned) in four appearances covering 3 2/3 innings this season. He walked eight and struck out two. He also was 1-for-7 at the plate. "Our desire as an organization is to see him on the mound," Green said. "The ball is in his court. We see him as a pitcher long term."

RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) ran at about 90 percent at the Padres' spring training facility in suburban Peoria, Ariz., on Tuesday, manager Andy Green reported. "He was moving well," Green said. "We are going to sit down the next day and try to map out his path." RHP Luis Perdomo replaced Cosart the last time through the rotation. Cosart, 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts covering 8 1/3 innings, was placed on the disabled list April 19.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin was expected to have an x-ray taken on his left foot after fouling a ball off his foot in the third inning Monday. The ankle was swollen but the injury does not appear to be serious. "He's a little sore," manager Andy Green said. "He thinks he's good to go."