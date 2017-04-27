C/RHP Christian Bethancourt was to speak with general manager A.J. Prefer about his role moving forward. The Padres would like Bethancourt to devote himself to pithing full-time, and he has been learning a split-finger pitch. If he decides he would rather catch? "I think an opportunity would be provided to him, but not guaranteed to him consistent playing time," manager Andy Green said. Rocky Gale is the starting catcher at El Paso. "We feel pretty good about what Rocky does from a receiving perspective, a game-calling perspective, throwing, all those things. We like him a lot at Triple-A," Green said.

RHP Carter Capps (elbow) pitched a scoreless inning at Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, striking out one and using 10 pitches in his first appearance in four days. He has made three straight scoreless appearances since giving up four runs in one-third of an inning in his first game there April 16.

RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) threw a bullpen session at Chase Field. "Everything is good, moving in the right direction," manager Andy Green said. "Getting closer to a rehab assignment or getting activated, just depending on circumstances." Cosart is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso to clear a roster spot for RHP Kirby Yates. Quackenbush has pitched five scoreless innings in four appearances this season while striking out eight without a walk. "He's going to be a big part of this going forward," manager Andy Green said. "He deserves to be here. It's not fair. The game has never claimed to be a fair game. Sometimes it happens."

RHP Kirby Yates was claimed off waivers from the Angels and joined the team Wednesday. He will be used in middle relief right now, manager Andy Green said. Yates throws a low- to mid-90 mph fastball, a tight slider and a split/changeup. "The ball really jumps out of his hand," Green said. "There will be an opportunity to get out there and throw." Yates gave up two runs in one inning in his lone appearance with the Angels this season after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

RHP Trevor Cahill pitched against a former team for the second time in three starts when he gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings against Arizona on Wednesday. He struck a season-high nine after fanning a season-high eight April 16 at Atlanta, where he spent part of 2015 after being traded by Arizona late in spring training. "It's kind of old hat with him," manager Andy Green said of facing old friends. "I think he has a lot to prove when he is in this ballpark, and he wants to come out and throw well." Cahill was 10-17 here in 2012-14 with the Diamondbacks.