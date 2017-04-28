San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

3B Ryan Schimpf hit another homer at Chase Field. Schmipf, who hit a three-run game-winner on Wednesday night, had a solo shot in the seventh inning. He now has hit six of his career 25 homers at Chase. Until his big blast Wednesday, the last time a Padres' player hit a homer to turn a multi-run deficit into a lead in the nith inning or later was when Justin Upton hit a 3-run blast in the ninth off the Mets' Jeurys Familia on July 30, 2015.

C Christian Bethancourt, who was sent to Triple-A El Paso, will continue to try to pitch, manager Andy Green said.

OF Travis Jankowski, out with a bone bruise in his right foot, is in a walking boot and could miss a month or so, manager Andy Green said.

RHP Jarred Cosart threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is set to throw another on Friday. After that, the Padres will decide whether to activate him from the disabled list, Green said.