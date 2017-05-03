INF/OF Cory Spangenberg got his third start in left field since being called up from Triple-A El Paso after 17 games in the minors. Spangenberg is an infielder by trade, but he's showing his versatility by playing in the outfield and could see more time there. He had one hit in three plate appearances.

OF Travis Jankowski (foot) remains out and has yet to resume baseball activities. Manager Andy Green said he doesn't expect to see Jankowski on the field any time soon.

RHP Carter Capps, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery, continues to pitch and build arm strength in the minors. Manager Andy Green said Capps hasn't suffered any setbacks but he also conveyed that the Padres don't have any immediate plans to elevate Capps to the big-league club. "We're still making a determination of what is best for him at this point," Green said.

RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) was scheduled to pitch up to 50 pitches for Class A Lake Elsinore in a relief role. Cosart was in the mix for the starting rotation during training camp, but he'll be used out of the bullpen upon his return.