3 months ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 7, 2017 / 4:43 AM / 3 months ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Austin Hedges was out of the starting lineup. It was considered a rest day and he should return to the lineup on Saturday. He did enter the game in the sixth inning when Hector Sanchez left after being hit by a foul tip on his foot.

C Hector Sanchez got a rare start, his third of the season, as he filled in for Austin Hedges. Sanchez started one day after his bat injured a woman in the stands after his bat slipped from his hands. But he exited the game in the sixth inning after taking a foul tip off his foot.

RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) will throw for Triple-A this weekend. If all goes well, he could be activated soon. Cosart would like return in a long role out of the bullpen.

RHP Kirby Yates, picked up recently off waivers from the Angels, struggled in his second appearance. He allowed a run and two hits in one inning. Previously, he hadn't allowed a run in 3 1/3 innings covering two outings. The Padres like his stuff.

