C Hector Sanchez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right foot contusion. Sanchez took a foul tip off his foot in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. Sanchez was replacing regular C Austin Hedges when he got hurt.

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was called up from Triple-A El Paso. Quackenbush will be used in low-leverage situations to start although his numbers were OK in his previous stint with the team this year. He worked five innings in four games, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts.