San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Buddy Baumann was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list on Monday. Baumann has been sidelined since spring training with a shoulder issue and recently had fluid drained from the shoulder.

OF Matt Szczur, 27, was acquired by the Padres from the Chicago Cubs Monday in a trade for Double-A RHP Justin Hancock. Szczur has a .243 career batting average with eight home runs in 338 at-bats. He can play all three outfield positions. "We talked to the Cubs in spring training about Szczur," said Padres general manager A.J. Preller. "He was out of options. We've always liked him. Matt is athletic, a good defender who can play all three outfield positions. We can give (Manuel) Margot a blow in center and he can play both corners." The Padres have two outfielders -- Travis Jankowski and Alex Dickerson -- on the disabled list. Infielder Cory Spangenberg has been playing mostly in left since he was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on April 25.

LF Cory Spangenberg extended his hitting streak to a career-high seven games with his seventh-inning homer Monday night. He is 8-for-25 during the streak. Spangenberg's homer was his first since April 9, 2016.

RHP Trevor Cahill, who was the winning pitcher Monday, is 3-0 with a 0.49 earned run average in his three starts this season at Petco Park. He has allowed one run on seven hits and six walks with 20 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings. Cahill, who grew up 35 miles north of Petco Park, has a 4-2 record with a 1.79 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings in nine career games at Petco Park.