3 months ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
May 11, 2017 / 4:10 AM / 3 months ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Jabari Blash was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday to make room for OF Matt Szczur on the 25-man roster. Blash was hitting .103 with a solo homer and 15 strikeouts in 29 at-bats. He is 15-for-100 in the major leagues with two doubles, four homers, 20 walks and 49 strikeouts.

OF Matt Szczur grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his Padres debut Tuesday. He finished the game in left field. The Padres acquired Szczur from the Cubs on Monday night in exchange for Double-A pitcher Justin Hancock.

INF-OF Cory Spangenberg had two of the Padres four hits Tuesday, going 2-for-4. He extended his career-long hitting streak to eight straight games, going 10-for-28 during that span. He is hitting .298 since being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on April 25.

