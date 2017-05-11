San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Jose Torres left the Wednesday game in the eighth inning after taking a liner off his pitching hand. He was hit by a drive off the bat of Texas' Rougned Odor. Torres was able to field the ball and make the play and throw out Odor before leaving. "The ball hit right above the wrist," manager Andy Green said. "It wasn't too swollen. He wasn't able to move it, but he should be OK."

RHP Jose Valdez was claimed off waivers by the Padres from the Angels on Wednesday, and he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Valdez pitched in one game for the Angels this year, allowing two runs in one inning.

LF Matt Szczur made the most of his first start with his new team Wednesday, going 3-for-3 with an RBI double and two singles as he tied his career high with three hits. Szczur was just 4-for-19 in limited playing time for the Chicago Cubs in 15 games this year. San Diego got him in a trade Monday.

2B Erick Aybar hit his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot in the second inning Wednesday at Texas. Aybar's four homers have come in 32 games. He had a total of three in 126 games in 2016.

LHP Christian Friedrich was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to make room for newly acquired RHP Jose Valdez on the Padres' 40-man roster. He missed the start of the season due to a lat strain, but more recently he was slowed by left elbow soreness.

RHP Luis Perdomo set a season high by striking out seven batters in his six innings Wednesday at Texas. The seven strikeouts were one shy of his career high. He fanned eight June 21, 2016, against Baltimore. Perdomo didn't factor in the decision against the Rangers, allowing three runs on seven hits. He also walked a season-high four. He hasn't had a decision in his five starts this year.