San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Jose Torres is fine after leaving Wednesday's game after a line drive hit his right wrist. "He took it hard yesterday; that ball was squared up and he knocked it down completely with his wrist," manager Andy Green said. "We were nervous at the beginning, but he's ready and available to pitch."

RHP Brandon Maurer blew a save for the first time in five chances this season Thursday at Texas by allowing four runs in the ninth. The Rangers had four hits in the inning, but Green felt only two were hit hard, including the game-ending homer by Mike Napoli. "So to me there was like two mistakes in that inning, and he paid dearly," Green said. He has converted 18 of 21 save chances going back to last season.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin (3-3, 5.26 ERA) is scheduled to make his eighth start this season, fifth on the road, Friday in his first appearance against the White Sox. The Sox are one of three teams Chacin hasn't faced, along with Toronto and Colorado. He is 1-3 on the road in four starts with a 10.24 ERA. Opponents are hitting .349 against him on the road.

LHP Clayton Richard allowed just one run in seven-plus innings Thursday against Texas after racking up an 8.36 ERA and 0-2 mark in his previous three starts. He allowed just five hits and struck out four with one walk in his second-longest outing of the season. "He was outstanding," manager Andy Green said. "Threw the ball really well and literally one mistake all day to (Mike) Napoli. He kind of hung a slider first pitch in the eighth inning, and the rest of the day (he was) lights out. Sinker working well. He pitched exactly how he wanted to, gave us every opportunity to win the baseball game."