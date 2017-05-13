San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Allen Cordoba started in left field on Friday night and had three hits and an RBI as Padres continue to groom the 21-year-old rookie into a utility role. "He has all the ingredients to be a good outfielder," said manager Andy Green, noting Cordoba's athleticism. "Shortstop is still a place he needs work at, but to me I see a super utility player."

INF Wil Myers was the DH in the opener of the three-game series in Chicago and hit a solo homer in four at-bats. Manager Andy Green wanted to give him a rest from field but was concerned about keeping the energetic Myers occupied during an interleague game in an AL ballpark. "I'm going to have to send Wil to the other end of the dugout or I'm not going to be able to take it," Green said.

OF Matt Szczur hit a solo shot on the first pitch of his first game back in Chicago on Friday night to get San Diego rolling to a 6-3 win over the White Sox. Szczur led off and was in center field for the Padres after the crosstown Cubs designated him for assignment and then traded him to San Diego on Monday. The 27-year-old has five hits in 13 at-bats in his first four games for San Diego, where he said he hopes to find steady work after shuttling between the Cubs and Triple-A since 2014. "It's great to have an opportunity to be in the lineup every day," Szczur said. "It's what I needed my whole career and I'm lucky to have it fall into place."

RHP Jarred Cosart, on the DL with a hamstring strain since April 19, is expected to return during the series against the White Sox, said manager Andy Green, who leans toward Sunday. Cosart is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three games and 8 1/3 innings.