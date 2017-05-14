San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot started off Saturday night's game in an identical manner as the San Diego Padres' 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox a night before. Margot drove White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey's first pitch into the right field bleachers. The leadoff homer was the third of Margot's career and his second this season. Margot also homered to lead off a game on April 11 against the Colorado Rockies. It marked only the second time in Padres franchise history they have led off two straight games with home runs with the other occurence coming in 2005.

1B Wil Myers tied the game in the eighth inning of Saturday night's 5-4 loss to the White Sox with a solo home run. Myers also homered during Friday's 6-3 victory and Saturday's solo shot marked the third time this season Myers has homered in consecutive games. Myers, who went 1-for-4 on Saturday, also extended his hitting streak to six games, a stretch in which he is hitting. 288.

C Hector Sanchez (foot) will begin full baseball activities Sunday. Sanchez sustained a contusion on his foot May 5 when he was hit by a foul ball. Manager Andy Green said Saturday that with returning to baseball activities, Sanchez should be on the fast track toward returning to the lineup. "Hector should start moving toward playing here very, very soon," Green said.

RHP Jarred Cosart could be activated from the disabled list as early as Sunday, manager Andy Green said Saturday. Cosart has been out with a right hamstring strain, but Green said Cosart, who is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three games is feeling better and could be ready to go. Cosart struck out four and scattered two hits and a walk last weekend in a minor league rehab start.

OF Alex Dickerson has missed the entire season with a back injury, but has started to do baseball activities, manager Andy Green said. While Dickerson has started to hit and participate in fielding drills, but has yet to begin fully running. "Everything is moving as it should," Green said. Green said that if Dickerson does not experience any setbacks, he could be on target for a return in mid-June.

RHP Trevor Cahill's struggles on the road continued Saturday night when he allowed four runs (three earned) over six-plus innings when he walked one and struck out seven. Cahill had four wild pitches, including three in one inning, which led to a run. Manager Andy Green said after Saturday's loss that Cahill can be difficult to catch, but threw too many pitches in the dirt. This season, Cahill -- who did not factor into the decision -- is 0-2 with a 4.30 ERA compared to being 3-0 with a 0.49 ERA at Petco Park.