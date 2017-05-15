San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot went 2-for-3. He leads the major leagues with 14 multi-hit games by a rookie and is batting .313 (27 for 86) in his past 21 games.

1B Wil Myers went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout to end his hitting streak at six games.

RHP Jarred Cosart (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list before the game and RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Cosart is 0-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three appearances -- including two starts -- covering 8 1/3 innings. "Possibility he starts at some point in time again," Padres manager Andy Green said. "But right now he'll be in that long relief role."

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was optioned to Triple-A El Paso for the 12th time in his career and the fourth time since March 9. He was 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA in six appearances over 7 1/3 innings. "I'm sure it's tiring at times going back and forth, and I know Quack desires to be with us and we think he's pitched well when he's been with us," Padres manager Andy Green said. "I have every expectation we'll see him again sometime soon."

RHP Jered Weaver pitched six innings of one-run ball. He is 8-0 with a 2.04 ERA in his past nine starts against the White Sox, dating to April 15, 2011. That span covers 57 1/3 innings.