San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

2B Cory Spangenberg was 3-for-5 Monday night to raise his batting average to .273. He also stole two bases in the same inning. One of his three hits was a drag-bunt single.

OF Travis Jankowski will miss at least another six weeks after a CT scan taken Monday disclosed a fracture to the navicular bone in his right foot. Jankowski has been out since April 23 with what was originally diagnosed as a bone bruise. "As the bleeding subsided (in what was originally diagnosed as a bone bruise) they can see in the middle of the navicular bone a fracture they couldn't see earlier," said Padres manager Andy Green. "It's going to keep him out at least another six weeks. This is something that takes time to heal. I'm told that bone doesn't get a lot of blood flow and doesn't heal very quickly. The timeline has been pushed back considerably. Ninety percent of his game is the ability to run and make things happen. It's how he survives offensively, how he thrives defensively and what he does on the bases that makes him a dynamic baseball player."

RF Hunter Renfroe hit the first walk-off homer of his career Monday night and finished 2-for-4 with a double, his second homer in as many games, a walk and four RBIs. The importance of the walk can't be understated in the mind of Padres manager Andy Green. Renfroe has gone 6-for-18 since his batting average bottomed at .200 last Tuesday with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs. Coincidentally, Renfroe has drawn at least one walk in five straight games (seven total) after drawing only four walks in the season's first 35 games. Green sees a connection between the walks and Renfroe's recent success at the plate. "Drawing walks shrinks the strike zone," said Green after Renfroe connected for his second homer in as many games after not homering since April 26. "He's forcing pitchers to come back to him."

RHP Luis Perdomo attempted to beat the Brewers by himself Monday night. He allowed three runs on five hits with a career-high nine strikeouts over six innings and had a double and triple in his two-at-bats with a RBI and a run scored. Perdomo did set one Padres record. He has made six starts this season and has yet to get a decision. The old record for starts to open a season without getting a decision was five by Bob Owchinko in 1977.