San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot was 1-for-4 with his third triple of the season Tuesday night. But he had already set a Padres' rookie record with 43 hits in the season's first 40 games. The old mark was 40 hits shared by Josh Barfield (2006), Xavier Nady (2003) and Benito Santiago (1987).

RHP Miguel Diaz pitched three scoreless innings Tuesday night to lower his earned run average from 9.98 to 8.35. The Rule 5 pick allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two. Diaz has worked four straight scoreless innings in his last two appearances after giving up at least one run in nine of his 10 previous appearances -- a total of 17 runs on 16 hits and eight walks in 11 innings.

C Austin Hedges was 2-for-4 Tuesday and is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored in a career-high, six-game hitting streak.

RF Hunter Renfroe's two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th Monday night was the Padres' first extra-inning, walk-off homer since Fred McGriff connected in 1993. It was also the seventh walk-off homer by a rookie in Padres' history. Renfroe tied a Padres record Tuesday with outfield assists in three straight games. He was the seventh to do it, the last time by Bubba Trammel in 2002.