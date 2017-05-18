San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Jarred Cosart will move back into the rotation and make injured RHP Trevor Cahill's scheduled start Thursday in the series finale against the Brewers. Cosart hasn't pitched in a game since working four shutout innings on May 7 while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso. He was activated from the disabled list May 14 after being out since April 19 with a right hamstring strain. Cosart had a 3.24 ERA in three games (two starts) before going on the disabled list. "This is a good opportunity for Cosart," manager Andy Green said. "He threw well before he went on the disabled list. Now he's back and hopefully ready to go. He needs to show it."

RHP Kevin Quackenbush was recalled from Triple-A El Paso to take RHP Trevor Cahill's spot on the 25-man roster. It marked the fourth time since April 14 that Quackenbush was recalled from El Paso, with three of the four being as an injury replacement. Quackenbush has a 3.68 ERA with the Padres in six appearances covering 7 1/3 innings.

RHP Brandon Maurer gave up two runs in the ninth inning Wednesday to take the loss against Milwaukee. He is 0-2 with two blown saves in his last four appearances. Over those four games, Maurer has given up nine runs (all earned) on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings. "I don't look at his stuff and be concerned at all," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Brandon last year had a stretch similar to this."

DH Corey Dickerson may not be your prototypical leadoff hitter, but he is still starting a lot of rallies for the Rays. Dickerson's three-run home run in the second inning, his ninth homer of the year, gave the Rays a 4-0 lead Wednesday. Dickerson, who leads the American League in hits, belted three home runs in the last two games of the series, and is hitting .404 in his last 11 games. "He's doing everything offensively," manager Kevin Cash said. "He's not your typical leadoff hitter, with that kind of power, but he's doing a good job of igniting our offense."

RHP Trevor Cahill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to inflammation on the posterior side of his right shoulder. It is Cahill's second trip to the disabled list this season. He was out from April 5-16 with a lower back strain. Cahill is 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA in seven starts and has 51 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings. "Cahill started feeling it at the end of his last start," Padres manager Andy Green said. "Right now it's kind of a day-to-day thing. We're going to let him rest for a couple of days to find out how he feels. Hopefully, he's not out for too long."

RHP Jhoulys Chacin allowed a run on two hits and two walks with a season-high eight strikeouts Wednesday night in seven innings vs. Milwaukee. Over his four starts at Petco Park this season, Chacin has allowed two runs on 12 hits and seven walks with 21 strikeouts in 27 innings. That is a 0.67 ERA, a 0.704 WHIP and a .132 opponents' batting average. "My slider was great today, and I really like pitching here at home," he said.