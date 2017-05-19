FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
May 20, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 3 months ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Wil Myers has reached base in 18 straight games since April 29, the second-longest such streak of his career (his high is reaching base in 22 straight games as a rookie with Kansas City in 2013). But he has averaged only .275 (19-for-69) during the on-base streak with three doubles, six homers and 13 RBIs. His batting average has slipped from .304 to .292.

RHP Jarred Cosart, making his first start for the Padres since going on the disabled list April 19 with a right hamstring strain, allowed one run on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings Thursday afternoon. "You couldn't ask for anything more from Cosart," said Padres manager Andy Green. "He handled adversity well." "It's been a long time," said Cosart, whose only outing since April 19 was a four-inning rehab outing with Triple-A El Paso on May 7. "It wasn't as difficult as I thought it would be after such a long break. I felt relaxed. I felt I had a great arm slot and spin on my curve." Cosart lowered his earned run average to 2.70.

