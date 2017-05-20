CF Manuel Margot got his first major league assist Friday night, throwing out Chris Owings at the plate in the second inning. Margot led the Pacific Coast League in outfield assists last season. Fellow rookie Padres outfielder Hunter Renfroe has four assists, the most by a National League rookie outfielder this season.

3B Ryan Schimpf reached base three times Friday with two walks and an RBI single. It was the first time he reached base in a game since May 8 and only the fourth time this season.

SS Luis Sardinas pitched the ninth inning Friday, marking the second time the Padres have used a position player to pitch the end of a game. Ironically, both were shortstops -- Erick Aybar (April 18) and Sardinas -- and both pitched against the Diamondbacks. It was the second time that Sardinas appeared as a pitcher in a major league game. He allowed a hit but no runs in the ninth.

RHP Jered Weaver didn't get out of the first Friday night, giving up seven runs, five hits (including two homers) and two walks. The two homers allowed by Weaver raised his total for the season to 16, which is tied for the most in the major leagues, and his ERA climbed from 6.05 to 7.38 for the season. In 42 1/3 innings, Weaver has allowed 41 runs (35 earned) and 53 hits. In two losses to Arizona, Weaver has allowed 12 runs and 11 hits (including five homers) in 6 1/3 innings. Because of this season, Weaver's career ERA for 2,067 1/3 innings has climbed from 3.55 to 3.63. Friday was the shortest, non-injury-related outing in Weaver's 331-start career.