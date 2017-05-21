RHP Jose Valdez was promoted from Triple-A El Paso to take RHP Jered Weaver's spot on the 25-man roster, and he became the ninth member of the Padres' bullpen. The bullpen worked 8 1/3 innings Friday night mopping up for Weaver. The Padres claimed Valdez on May 25 from the Angels. He was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three appearances for El Paso.

1B Wil Myers failed to reach base in each of the first two games of the Arizona series after successfully reaching base in 18 straight games and 39 of his first 43 games. Myers was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Saturday night.

RHP Jered Weaver was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday due to left hip inflammation. Weaver's ERA leaped to 7.44 from 6.05 Friday night when he allowed seven runs on five hits -- including two homers -- in just two-thirds of an inning against Arizona. "Weaver's had some left hip inflammation for some time," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's been battling it. He hasn't had full health. For the last couple of years, he's battled this." Weaver has made nine starts for the Padres. He personally is 0-6 and the Padres are 0-9 when he has started. Weaver has allowed 16 homers in 42 1/3 innings, tied for the most allowed in the major leagues.

RHP Trevor Cahill (right posterior shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to throw on the side Saturday. He has been on the 10-day disabled list (for the second time this season) since May 13. Because the Padres have Monday off, they won't need a fifth starter until May 27.

RHP Luis Perdomo gave up career highs in hits (11) and runs (eight) in three-plus innings Saturday night vs. Arizona. "I would probably have gotten him sooner except the bullpen worked 8 1/3 innings Friday night and was looking at more than seven tonight," Padres manager Andy Green said.