3 months ago
San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch
May 24, 2017 / 2:46 AM / 3 months ago

San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. He had been promoted from El Paso May 20 to take RHP Jered Weaver's spot on the 25-man roster, and he became the ninth member of the Padres' bullpen. The Padres claimed Valdez on May 25 from the Angels. He was 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in three appearances for El Paso.

C Hector Sanchez (foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list. Sanchez sustained a contusion on his foot May 5 when he was hit by a foul ball. Sanchez is hitting .091 in 22 at-bats with the Padres this season.

