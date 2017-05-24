San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Carlos Asuaje was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. It is the first trip to the majors this season for Asauje, who batted .222 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 39 games for El Paso. Manager Andy Green said Asauje will serve as a left-handed bat off the bench for the Padres, who were carrying just four reserve players before his promotion. Asauje made his major league debut last season, when he hit .208 with two RBIs in 24 at-bats.

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The transaction caps a hectic four-day span for Valdez, who was recalled from El Paso on Saturday, when he made his Padres debut by tossing three scoreless innings of relief against the Arizona Diamondbacks. But Valdez was the odd man out in the bullpen as the Padres looked to bolster their bench by recalling IF Carlos Asauje from El Paso. Valdez is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two major league appearances this season between the Padres and Los Angeles Angels, who designated him for assignment on May 6.

INF Chase d'Arnaud made his Padres debut Tuesday, when he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the fifth inning of a 9-3 loss to the Mets. d'Arnaud was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and immediately added to the Padres' 25-man roster. The Padres are the third team for whom d'Arnaud has played this season. He made the Atlanta Braves' Opening Day roster before being claimed off waivers by the Red Sox from the Braves on Apr. 27. D'Arnaud is 4-for-12 with seven runs scored between the three teams.

C Hector Sanchez (bruised right foot, right quad) will have his return to the majors delayed after suffering a right quad injury during a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso. Sanchez, who has been on the 10-day disabled list with a foot injury since May 7 (retroactive to May 6), played in three games for El Paso before hurting his right quad. The Padres are unsure when Sanchez, who is 2-for-9 at El Paso, will be ready to come back to the club. Sanchez is batting .091 with one homer and three RBIs in 18 games this season for the Padres.

RHP Jarred Cosart will look to earn himself an early birthday present -- his first major league win in more than 20 months -- on Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Padres in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Cosart, who turns 27 on Thursday, didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Thursday, when he allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings as the Padres fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2. It was the first major league start in exactly a month for Cosart, who was sidelined by a right hamstring strain. Cosart exited with a 2-1 lead but went without a win for the 19th straight appearance dating back to Sept. 24, 2015. He is 0-6 with a 5.35 ERA since he earned a win for the Miami Marlins against the Washington Nationals on Sept. 17, 2015. Cosart is 0-0 with a 3.12 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.

RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder strain) has been shut down from throwing for 10-14 days. Cahill, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 17 (retroactive to May 14), felt soreness while throwing from 75 feet on Saturday. The rest period was prescribed after he underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. The shutdown means it is unlikely Cahill will return to the Padres before the end of June. Cahill is 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings over seven starts for the Padres.