San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

CF Manuel Margot (right calf) left in the middle of the third inning Wednesday when the Padres beat the Mets, 6-5. Margot went 0-for-2 before being pulled for OF Matt Szczur. Manager Andy Green said afterward that Margot told him he felt tightness in his calf while grounding out to short in the third inning. Green said Margot won't play Thursday but that he was looking to give him a day off regardless. Margot is batting .259 with four homers, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases in 47 games this season.

RHP Dinelson Lamet will make his major league debut Thursday night, when he takes the mound for the Padres in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Lamet, who is widely regarded as one of the Padres' top 10 prospects, joined the big league club in New York on Wednesday and will be officially promoted prior to Thursday'sgame. The 24-year-old Lamet earned the recall by going 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 innings over eight starts for Triple-A El Paso. With the Padres down two starters -- Lamet is pitching in the spot usually occupied by injured RHP Jered Weaver -- and in the midst of a massive rebuilding project, Lamet has the chance to stake a claim to a permanent place in the rotation. Lamet is 20-20 with a 2.99 ERA and 336 strikeouts over 298 1/3 innings in 64 games (60 starts) as a professional dating back to 2014.

LHP Brad Hand may have laid a claim to the Padres' closer role Wednesday night, when he got into and worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the ninth inning and earned his first save of the season in a 6-5 victory over the Mets. Padres manager Andy Green used his slumping closer, RHP Brandon Maurer, in the eighth inning before handing the ball to Hand, who opened the inning by giving up a single to 2B Neil Walker, a walk to 1B Lucas Duda and a single to 3B Wilmer Flores. But Hand recovered to strike out RF Curtis Granderson and C Rene Rivera before retiring CF Juan Lagares on a fly out to right. Green said afterward he wasn't sure who would get the next save situation but that he'd feel comfortable using Hand or Maurer in the ninth inning. It was the third career save for Hand, who is 0-3 with a 1.73 ERA in 22 games while recording 35 strikeouts over 26 innings.

RHP Jarred Cosart appeared to dodge serious injury Wednesday night, when he allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out one and lasting only 2 2/3 innings in the Padres' 6-5 victory over the Mets. Cosart was hurt five pitches into the game when he was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Mets OF Michael Conforto. Postgame X-rays were negative, but Cosart said the ankle began to stiffen on him in subsequent innings. He was lifted after allowing four runs in the third inning, when he walked the bases loaded before giving up a three-run double to 3B Wilmer Flores and an RBI single to RF Curtis Granderson. A late comeback spared Cosart the loss, though he ran his winless streak to 20 straight appearances dating back to Sept. 24, 2015.