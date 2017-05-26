San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

INF Carlos Asuaje was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. The transaction caps a hectic three-day span for Asuaje, who was recalled from El Paso for the first time this season on Tuesday. Asuaje went 0-for-2 as a pinch-hitter during his two games with the Padres. He will likely resume playing regularly at El Paso, for whom he is batting .222 with one homer and 20 RBIs in 39 games.

CF Manuel Margot (right calf) got the first of at least two straight days off Thursday when the Padres beat the Mets 4-3. Margot left Wednesday's game in the third inning due to the injury. Manager Andy Green said Margot began feeling stiffness in his calf while breaking for a foul ball in Tuesday's game but that he didn't acknowledge the ailment until after he grounded out in the third inning Wednesday. Green said Margot felt worse Thursday than he did Wednesday and would sit out Friday's series opener against the Nationals as well. Margot is batting .259 with four homers, 13 RBIs and five stolen bases this season.

RHP Dinelson Lamet was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday and earned the win in his major league debut after allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings as the Padres beat the New York Mets 4-3. Lamet, widely regarded as one of the Padres' top 10 prospects, earned the promotion by going 3-2 with a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 innings over eight starts for Triple-A El Paso. He took the rotation spot of injured RHP Jered Weaver and could get an extended audition for the Padres, who are in the midst of a complete rebuilding project. If he remains in the rotation, Lamet is lined up to face the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

HP Brad Hand may have solidified his grip on the Padres' closer job Thursday night when he earned his second save of the season -- and his second in as many nights -- by once again wriggling in and out of trouble to close out a 4-3 win over the Mets. Hand allowed one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth but retired the potential winning run, RF Jay Bruce, on a pop-up to third, to end the game. For the second straight night, RHP Brandon Maurer -- who has five of the Padres' nine saves this season -- worked the eighth inning. Manager Andy Green said he decided to go with Maurer in the eight because the left-handed hitting Bruce made the final out of the seventh. Had Bruce been due up to start the eighth, Green said he probably would have utilized Hand then. Hand is 0-3 with a 2.00 ERA in 23 games this season with 35 strikeouts over 27 innings.

RHP Jarred Cosart (right foot) felt better Thursday, one day after he took a comebacker off his right foot in the first inning of his start against the Mets. Cosart remained in the game but was hindered by the foot and exited after allowing four runs over 2 2/3 innings. Manager Andy Green said Cosart should be fine to make his next scheduled start on Monday night, when he is in line to face the Cubs at Petco Park. Cosart is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in five games (four starts) this season.

RHP Luis Perdomo will look to bounce back from the worst start of his career on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Padres in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Perdomo took the loss last Saturday and gave up eight runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings as the Padres fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4. The runs and hits allowed were both the most ever allowed by Perdomo while the start was the second-shortest of the 27 he has made as a big leaguer. His ERA rose from 4.19 to 5.79. Perdomo won his lone career start against the Nationals last July 22, when he allowed two runs over seven innings in a 5-3 victory at Nationals Park.