San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Manuel Margot (calf) was in a walking boot before Friday's game but was active if needed by manager Andy Green. A stint on the disabled list appears likely, Green said Friday. "It looks like it is going to be a little longer (before he returns). We are trying to minimize the stress on the leg," Green said. "We are doing what we can to limit the amount of work." Margot left Wednesday's game in the third inning because of the injury. Margot is batting .259 with four homers, 13 RBIs and five steals.

LHP Buddy Baumann (left shoulder soreness) threw from 75 feet, manager Andy Green said Friday. He has been on the disabled list since April 1 and has missed 50 games.

SS Jose Rondon, one of the top prospects for San Diego, was 4-for-4 on Thursday for Double-A San Antonio. He lifted his average to .246 and is the No. 22 prospect in the San Diego system according to MLB.com

SS/OF Allen Cordoba batted leadoff for the second time in his career on Friday. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .304.

LHP Clayton Richard will start Saturday against the Nationals. He is coming off a complete game in his last outing. Richard is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA.

LHP Luis Perdomo gave up three runs in six innings. He took the loss Friday and he now has a 5.61 ERA.