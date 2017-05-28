San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

OF Manuel Margot (strained right calf) went on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. He is hitting .259 in 47 games with four home runs and 13 RBIs. His spot on the roster was taken by OF Franchy Cordero, who had been with Triple-A El Paso.

1B Ryan Schimpf has been an all-or-nothing hitter this season. He has 12 home runs, nine singles and an average of .162. He has fanned 57 times, including three times Saturday in three at-bats against Stephen Strasburg.

SS/OF Allen Cordoba hit leadoff for the third time in his career Saturday and for the third game in a row. He was 1-for-4 and is hitting .301.

OF Franchy Cordero was called up from Triple-A on Saturday for his first Major League stint. He was hitting .289 with eight steals for El Paso. To make room for him OF Manuel Margot went on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 25, with a strained right calf. San Diego manager Andy Green said Cordero will get plenty of chances to start in the outfield for the Padres. He began this year as the No. 23 prospect in the San Diego system, according to Baseball America. "He had a really good stretch in May," said Green, who added that Cordero made a favorable impression in spring training. Since Cordero had a rough travel day to get to the nation's capital, Green decided not to put him in the starting lineup Saturday. But he pinch hit and fanned against Stephen Strasburg in the seventh Saturday for the 15th strikeout by Strasburg. Green told Cordero to be aggressive in his first career at-bat, and he went down swinging.

RHP Craig Stammen, who broke into the majors with the Nationals in 2009, returned to Washington for the first time as a visitor this weekend. Stammen, a member of the San Diego bullpen, pitched in the minors last season with the Cleveland Indians. Stammen threw two scoreless innings Saturday with three strikeouts and has a 5.02 ERA. He did not have an at-bat and was thus the only San Diego player who appeared in the game who did not strike out, as the Padres fanned 17 times.

Wil Myers did not start for the second day in a row Saturday as he has been in a slump. Myers is hitting .265 with 11 home runs but has struck out 60 times in 196 at-bats. Manager Andy Green said Myers was available to pinch-hit late in the game if the Padres had a runner on base in an eventual 3-0 loss to Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals. Myers could be in the lineup Sunday against Joe Ross.

RHP Jered Weaver (left hip inflammation) is travelling with the team. He has been on the disabled list since May 20. Weaver has struggled and is 0-5 with a 7.44 ERA in nine starts.

RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder strain) is traveling with the team. He has been on the disabled list since May 17, retroactive to May 14. Cahill has made seven starts for the Padres and is 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA and opponents are hitting just .214 against him.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin will start for San Diego in the series finale Sunday. He is 4-4 with a 5.74 ERA and will face RHP Jose Ross, a native of the Bay Area.

LHP Clayton Richard gave up three runs and 10 hits in six innings Saturday. He took the loss as Stephen Strasburg was dominant for Washington. Richard was upset he gave up a two-run homer to Michael A. Taylor in the sixth to make it 3-0. "Unfortunately it's a different game if I execute pitches there in the sixth. Going into the seventh, eighth, and ninth down one run is a lot different than down three so it's disappointing to have not executed there to keep us a little closer," Richard said.