San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

1B Ryan Schimpf hit his 13th homer of the season in the first inning Sunday, a two-run shot off Joe Ross. He has just nine singles and an average of .163. He has fanned 59 times, including two times Sunday.

OF Franchy Cordero, called up from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday, made his first career start Sunday at Washington. He got his first big league hit in the third as he singled against Joe Ross. Cordero ended up 2-for-5 in his second game. He pinch-hit and fanned against Stephen Strasburg in the seventh on Saturday for the 15th strikeout by Strasburg. "There are a lot of good things in front of him," manager Andy Green said.

1B Wil Myers was back in the starting lineup Sunday after he did not play the previous two games. Myers has been struggling at the plate, with 60 strikeouts in his first 196 at-bats this year. Myers walked in the first off Joe Ross and then scored on a two-run homer by Ryan Schimpf. Myers had an infield single in the second, struck out in the fourth, lined out in the sixth and fanned in the ninth. "We had some good at-bats on him from the get-go. The Wil Myers walk in the first was a battle walk. We have not had a ton of those. It wears a pitcher down," said manager Andy Green.

SS Chase d'Arnaud, who is with his third team this year, had a solid game with two hits, two RBIs and some good plays in the field Sunday. "We have not had a ton of those unbelievable defense plays," said Andy Green, the San Diego manager. The shortstop was claimed off waivers May 21 from the Boston Red Sox after he had been with the Atlanta Braves. He is hitting .316 this season and Green said he will have the opportunity to see playing time.

INF/OF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock Sunday after LHP Dario Alvarez (left elbow strain) was put on the 10-day disabled list. Robinson is 0-for-2 in one game with Texas this season. At Round Rock, he is batting .264/.384/.405 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

RHP Jarred Cosart will start on Monday at home against the Chicago Cubs. It will be his second career outing against the Cubs. The first came July 4, 2015, as he gave up seven earned runs and four hits in just 1 2/3 innings. He left the nation's capital Saturday to head back to San Diego for the Monday day game.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin loaded the bases with the first three batters in the first Sunday. Trea Turner singled, Brian Goodwin doubled and Anthony Rendon walked. Chacin then got Ryan Zimmerman to strike out looking before facing Adam Lind, who drove in a run as he reached on a fielder's choice as Chacin got out of the jam by giving up just one run. But Chacin couldn't get through the fifth as he allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings and didn't figure in the decision. He did have two hits at the plate. "He battled," said manager Andy Green, who added Chacin was not as sharp as normal.