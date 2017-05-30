San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

LHP Jose Torres allowed two walks with a strikeout in two scoreless innings Monday to get the win. It marked the fourth time in his last six outings that Torres has worked two innings. Since May 10, Torres has allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and five walks over 11 1/3 innings in nine appearances to lower his earned run average from 5.52 to 3.81.

LF Allen Cordoba was 1-for-4 Monday to extend his career-long hitting streak to six straight games. He is 9-for-26 (.345) during the streak and his .307 is now the second highest this season by a National League rookie. Cordoba has hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games since May 9, batting .358 (19-for-53).

RHP Jarred Cosart allowed two runs on three hits and five walks in four innings Monday and left the game after four innings with a 4-2 lead. But he didn't stick around long enough to qualify for the win. Cosart has now gone 20 straight starts since Sept. 17, 2015, without getting credit with a win. It is the longest such active streak in the major leagues.

RF Hunter Renfroe Monday became the second Padre ever to hit two grand slams as a rookie. His first came last Sept. 27 against the Dodgers. The only other Padre to hit two grand slams as a rookie was Melvin Nieves in 1995. Additionally, Renfroe's second-inning throw from right to the plate to freeze Addison Russell from scoring from third was clocked at 101.6 mph.