San Diego Padres - PlayerWatch

RHP Dinelson Lamet is 2-0 after two major league starts. The 24-year-old has allowed three runs on eight hits and three walks with 16 strikeouts in his first 10 major league innings. He has exactly eight strikeouts in each of his first two major league starts, becoming only the 13th pitcher in major league history to accomplish that feat ... and the first since the Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka in 2014.

C Austin Hedges had a career-high four RBIs Tuesday off a two-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the fifth. Hedges' homer was his ninth of the season, the second-highest total in the major leagues this year to the 11 hit by Kansas City's Salvador Perez.

RF Hunter Renfroe has hit safely in eight straight starts after going 1-for-4 with a tie-breaking, two-run double Tuesday night. He is 13-for-34 (.382) in those eight starts with five doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and four walks. His 12 doubles on the season lead all major league rookies.

2B Yangervis Solarte was 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday and is 11-for-28 (.383) with seven walks (.514 on-base percentage) in eight games since moving into the No. 2 slot in the order. Solarte's batting average had tailed off to a season low .226 on May 20 before moving from the fourth to the second slot. He is now hitting .251.